Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 51,103 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

