Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.74 and traded as high as $46.29. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 5,901 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

