Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.74 and traded as high as $46.29. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 5,901 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
