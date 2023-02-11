Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.74

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.74 and traded as high as $46.29. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 5,901 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

