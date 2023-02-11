Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

