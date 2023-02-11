Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 79,255 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.06 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

