Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 78,204 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

