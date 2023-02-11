Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 90.1% in January

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.37. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644. Toto has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

