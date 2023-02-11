Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTP traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $28.40. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.