Toncoin (TON) Price Down 9% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.36 billion and approximately $38.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00009976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00046633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00219651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05495694 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $38,379,064.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

