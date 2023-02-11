Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Up 13.5%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

