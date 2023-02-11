TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group stock opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Further Reading

