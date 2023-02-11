Threshold Price Reaches $0.0401 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $400.82 million and $90.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,846,505.90454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03985497 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $62,287,671.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

