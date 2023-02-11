The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,798 shares of company stock worth $39,508,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

