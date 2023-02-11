The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Sage Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SGPYY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Sage Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.80) to GBX 683 ($8.21) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

