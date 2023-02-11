The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

