The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Planting Hope Stock Performance
Planting Hope stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.40. Planting Hope has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.83.
About Planting Hope
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planting Hope (MYLKF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Planting Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planting Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.