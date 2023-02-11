The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Planting Hope Stock Performance

Planting Hope stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.40. Planting Hope has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.83.

About Planting Hope

The Planting Hope Company, Inc produces health-based foods and snacks in the United States and Canada. It develops, launches, and scales nutritious consumer packaged foods and beverages. The company provides sesamemilk under the Hope & Sesame name; veggie chips under the Mozaics name; and nutritious plant-based snack products under the Veggicopia name.

