The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 227.4% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 11,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

