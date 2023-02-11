The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thai Beverage Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

TBVPF stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

