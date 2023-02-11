The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ETR:NEM opened at €50.14 ($53.91) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 1-year high of €115.90 ($124.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

