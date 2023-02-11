The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.59. 13,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.