The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.03 million.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 350,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,683. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Container Store Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 317,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 117.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 222,257 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

