The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCFC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Community Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 7,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $227.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

