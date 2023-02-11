The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

