THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of THCBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,004. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

