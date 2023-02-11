TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.50.
TFI International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$166.75 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.14. The stock has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
