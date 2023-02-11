TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$166.75 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.14. The stock has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at C$606,940,649.47. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total transaction of C$3,552,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,940,649.47. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 and sold 55,768 shares worth $7,931,441.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.