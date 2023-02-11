Tether Gold (XAUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $89.55 million and $1.44 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for $1,848.30 or 0.08448652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars.

