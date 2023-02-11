TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $280.80 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $280.80 million and approximately $52.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00081884 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062989 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010206 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001158 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003921 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001927 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,463,573 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,846,904 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.