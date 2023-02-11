Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Terex also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

