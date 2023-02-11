Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.