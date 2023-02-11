Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $58.65 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.