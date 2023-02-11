Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.8 %

THC stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 2,458,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

