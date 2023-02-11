Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

