Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 9th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance
TPX stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.
) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International
In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $528,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Bank of America raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
