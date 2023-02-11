TD Securities Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

