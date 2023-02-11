TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 33,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

