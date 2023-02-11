Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the January 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:THWWW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 11,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,614. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

