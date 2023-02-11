Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 145.5% in January

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

