Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

