Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 39,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Symrise has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Get Symrise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Symrise from €107.00 ($115.05) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.