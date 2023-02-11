Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 375,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $593.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average of $523.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

