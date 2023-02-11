Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.