Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

