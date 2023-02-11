Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $108.57 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,139. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

