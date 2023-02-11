SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.