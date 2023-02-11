SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $170.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.34.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

