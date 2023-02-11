SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.98. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

