SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 49,487 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.