SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 79.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

LABU opened at $7.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

