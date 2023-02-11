SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 59,082 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 677.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

