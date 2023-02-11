SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 142,337 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

